INDIANAPOLIS – Legislation sponsored by state Rep. Don Lehe (R-Brookston) that would strengthen disease-reporting practices in order to better protect livestock and the health of Hoosiers could soon be law.
According to Lehe, current law requires a veterinarian, owner, caretaker or custodian of an animal infected with a dangerous or contagious disease to report it to the state veterinarian within 48 hours of discovering the disease.
The enrolled act would move up the reporting time to within 24 hours to help prevent potential outbreaks among animals and keep Hoosier's food supply safe.
"If a disease spreads among someone's livestock and it doesn't get reported quick enough, it could be detrimental to their farm and other farms around the state," Lehe said. "We have seen over the past year what an outbreak can do to a population, and this is a safeguard to hopefully prevent any animal-related pandemics in the future. This bill helps put the best practices in place to support our markets and protect our livestock."
Lehe said the policy also requires a laboratory or animal health professional to report any test results with a positive diagnosis within 24 hours.
Senate Enrolled Act 53 is now eligible for action by the governor. Visit iga.in.gov to learn more.