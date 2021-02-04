INDIANAPOLIS — A bill establishing a new public health grant program took a step forward Monday with the support of the House Public Health Committee.
According to state Rep. Don Lehe (R-Brookston), the program would fund initiatives aimed at addressing the most challenging health issues in Indiana.
According to the United Health Foundation's 2020 American Health Ranking, Indiana falls at the bottom of several categories, including smoking rates, obesity rates, physical inactivity and multiple chronic conditions.
"The pandemic really highlighted the need to take a closer look at the health disparities in the state," Lehe said. "Our health ranking is not where we want it to be, and a lot of work needs to be done to ensure Hoosiers can access the help they need. This grant program would be a great tool to help the state with its overall wellness."
Lehe said the grant program is based on the state's successful Safety PIN program, which provides funding to local health organizations to lower Indiana's infant mortality rate. He said through Safety PIN and other targeted programs, Indiana reached a record-low infant mortality rate last year for the first time in the state's history.
The Indiana Department of Health would administer the new grant program, giving preference to proposals seeking to focus on chronic health problems such as diabetes, obesity and heart disease. Grants could be used for both new and existing programs and initiatives.
House Bill 1007 now moves to the House Ways and Means Committee for further consideration.
To learn more about House Bill 1007 and watch legislative proceedings online, visit iga.in.gov.