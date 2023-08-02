MONTICELLO — A lawsuit has been filed against the Monticello Police Department and the City of Monticello in a case involving alleged aggressive and excessive force. According to the lawsuit filed on July 18, Alexander Batalis was under attack by two men when Officer Trevor Cox tackled him to the ground. His attorney, Dylan Mroczek, said there is body camera footage showing how his client was treated.
He said Batalis was near the north entrance to Roosevelt Middle School on Jan. 20 of this year, when two subjects approached him, and after a brief verbal argument, they attempted to attack him.
The Monticello Police were investigating a minor accident involving the two men who attacked Batalis, the complaint states, near the Harvest Time Restaurant on U.S. 24, across the street from the middle school. He alleges when he saw the officers approach, he briefly put his hands in the air for approximately three to five seconds before Cox “forcefully tackled” Batalis without identifying himself as a police officer.
According to Mroczek, the body cam footage is dark but it doesn’t appear that any of the officers announced themselves as Monticello Police. Batalis was arrested, but charges were later dropped. The two men were also arrested and charged with battery.
“This sort of behavior shouldn’t be tolerated,” Mroczek said. “My client is anxious for his day in court.”