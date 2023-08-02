gavel
Times file

MONTICELLO — A lawsuit has been filed against the Monticello Police Department and the City of Monticello in a case involving alleged aggressive and excessive force. According to the lawsuit filed on July 18, Alexander Batalis was under attack by two men when Officer Trevor Cox tackled him to the ground. His attorney, Dylan Mroczek, said there is body camera footage showing how his client was treated.

He said Batalis was near the north entrance to Roosevelt Middle School on Jan. 20 of this year, when two subjects approached him, and after a brief verbal argument, they attempted to attack him.

