MONTICELLO — The official start to spring doesn’t arrive until March 20, but White County will receive an early dose of its this weekend with the start of one of the most popular and largest shows in north-central Indiana.
It’s been absent the past two years because of the COVID-19 health emergency.
The annual Lakes Area Home & Garden Show kicks off Saturday and lasts through Sunday at the Best Western Brandywine’s 24,000-square-foot of exhibit space. Hours are 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday and 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday. There is no cost to enter the show.
“This will be our 21st year for the Lakes Area Home & Garden Show, so we were making everything bigger and better,” event organizer Brandi Page said. “I’m so ready for the Home Show this year. It’s the first sign that spring is on the way.”
Homeowners and guests will have the opportunity to see the newest home-related products and services, as well as win prizes that include a Primo Oval Junior 200 Tailgating Grill from Ship N Dip worth $1,500.
Of course, the main feature of any home and garden show will be its exhibitors and vendors. They’ll include representatives from home environment, finance, banking, building contractors, furniture, home security, cabinetry, plumbing, and heating and cooling, as well as landscaping, pest control, guttering, driveway seal coating and blacktopping, roofing, carpet and flooring, manufactured housing and lawn tractors.