LAFAYETTE – Tree Lafayette, a 501(c)(3) nonprofit volunteer organization that has been planting trees in Lafayette for more than 25 years, will be conducting two back-to-back public events in observance of Earth Day and Arbor Day.
The Earth Day observance will be at 3 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 30 at 605 S 7th St. among the 19 trees planted along 7th Street. Local leaders will attend and Lafayette Mayor Tony Roswarski will read the Earth Day proclamation.
This year is the 50th anniversary of Earth Day, which is also celebrated in the United Kingdom, Canada, India, Australia, Ireland, South Africa, New Zealand and 180 other countries around the world. Earth Day 2020 was April 22 but was postponed locally due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
The Arbor Day Celebration will take place at 10 a.m. Oct. 1 at Five Star Residences Senior Living at 250 Shenandoah St. Mayor Roswarski will read the Arbor Day proclamation at 10 a.m. among the 63 trees planted along Shenandoah Drive. Arbor Day was April 24, but was also postponed locally due to the pandemic.
The Earth Day observation is funded by Subaru Indiana Automotive. The Arbor Day Celebration is funded by Duke Energy.
Due to the ongoing COVID-19 health emergency, social distancing and wearing of masks will be followed in accordance with Indiana Gov. Eric Holcomb’s Stage 5 phase of his Indiana Back on Track plan.
For more information about the events, contact info@treelafayette.org.