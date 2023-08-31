WHEATFIELD — The Kankakee Valley School Board held a public hearing for an additional appropriation of money to be used for renovation and improvements at the schools. The appropriation was in the amount of $995,000 from bonds issued and sold by the school corporation. The money will be used for roofing, masonry, lintel plate replacements and the purchase of technology and equipment.
The hearing was opened for public comment; however, there was none. The board voted on three resolutions pertaining to the additional appropriation without dissent.
After tabling the resignation of head bus mechanic Robert LaLonde at their last meeting, the school board approved it at this meeting. Bus drivers came to the last board meeting on Aug. 14, asking the board to keep him from leaving for a higher paying position at Tri-Creek schools in Lowell.
The board also approved the resignation of sixth grade math teacher Michael Ruffalo, and approved the hire of Brittny Fonte to fill the position he left. One other resignations was accepted from a dishwasher at the high school. They also approved the hire of a dishwasher and a sweeper at the intermediate school.
A number of extracurricular positions were approved for the following at the high school: Amanda Bristol as boys’ head swimming coach; Stephanie Samuelson as girls’ head swimming coach; David Walstra as girls’ varsity basketball coach; Kim Summers as boys and girls assistant swim/dive coach and Mike Jamieson as volunteer marching band coach. At the middle school they approved Michael Clark as math department head, Theresa DeBoard as Language Arts department head, Tom Sparks as science department head, William Oates as Social Studies department head, Rachel Ceglarek as special education department head, Audrey Johnson as physical education department head, Katherine Przybylski as practical arts department head and Brian Moore as fine arts department head.
The board accepted a settlement offer for government entity claims against Altria (Juul Labs, Inc. marketing, sales practices and products liability litigation. The company manufactures vaping products.
Repairs to the high school auditorium’s riggings system was approved for a cost of $32,594. They also approved installation of a wireless pool timing system at $15,760.
The accepted a donation from the Jasper Newton Foundation of $4,800 to be used in the KVIS Makerspace room.