MONTICELLO — Twenty-two Kroger grocery stores in Indiana reported positive COVID-19 cases in its facilities – and one of them is in Monticello.
According to a press release issued Monday, an employee at the Kroger store at 916 N. Main St. tested positive for COVID-19 and is quarantined. The employee is not currently working and has not reported for work since Oct. 28. Kroger officials said they cannot divulge any more information due to privacy laws.
According to the release, store officials do not believe the employee had any physical contact with or ‘came within several feet of physical proximity to local personnel at any point during the relevant time frame.”
Kroger officials said they have taken the necessary steps to notify other store employees who worked closely with the employee at issue during the relevant time frame. Those employees have been asked to self-quarantine for 14 days and monitor themselves for COVID-19 symptoms.
Kroger officials added that employees at the Monticello store are deep cleaning know or potentially contacted areas and equipment based on CDC guidelines.
The Monticello store, they said, will remain open and fully functional.
“We work hard to maintain a clean environment in our facilities and have rigorous sanitation procedures in place to prevent the spread of illness to the fullest extent possible,” the press release stated. “We will continue to enforce our already strict preventive sanitation and safety measures in all our locations.”