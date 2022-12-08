Scholarship recipient

Ronald (Kaleb) Kiester (center) is the Lilly Endowment Scholarship recipient for White County this year. He is pictured with Executive Director Lucy Dold and Executive Assistant Ben Getz of the Community Foundation of White County.

 Provided

The Community Foundation of White County is pleased to announce the recipient of the 2023 Lilly Endowment Community Scholarship for White County – Ronald Kaleb Kiester.

Lilly Endowment Community Scholars are known for their community involvement, academic achievement, character, and leadership.

