The Community Foundation of White County is pleased to announce the recipient of the 2023 Lilly Endowment Community Scholarship for White County – Ronald Kaleb Kiester.
Lilly Endowment Community Scholars are known for their community involvement, academic achievement, character, and leadership.
Kaleb is the son of Meagan Edwards of Monticello and Ronald Kiester of Lafayette. He has plans to attend Butler University to double major in Psychology and Secondary Education.
Other finalists for this year’s scholarship were Ariel Davis, Michael Kruger, Alayna Lawley, Berenize Del Real, Justin Kilmer, and Dulce Moreno.
“Kaleb is a remarkable young man with many talents that he sees as tools to “pay it forward.” Whether seen from the stage of the auditorium or from behind a desk in class, Kaleb’s charisma is contagious, often empowering his peers to step up to the next challenge. We are excited to support him as he begins this new journey,” said Lucy Dold, executive director of the Community Foundation.
Each Lilly Endowment Community Scholarship provides for full tuition, required fees and a special allocation of up to $900 per year for required books and required equipment for four years of undergraduate study on a full-time basis leading to a baccalaureate degree at any eligible Indiana public or private nonprofit college or university. Lilly Endowment Community Scholars may also participate in the Lilly Scholars Network (LSN), which connects scholars with resources and opportunities to be active leaders on their campuses and in their communities. Both the scholarship program and LSN are supported by grants from Lilly Endowment to Independent Colleges of Indiana (ICI).
In his application, Kaleb commented, “My whole life, I considered education to be the key to a better future. My goal is to teach my findings, to show others that there are no bounds to what someone can accomplish, that they should not be held down to anyone’s standards, and that they, solely, define who they are. I would use this scholarship to pursue my dreams, help others, and hopefully someday, show someone else that they are worth it.”
Kaleb thrives in creative outlets: he currently serves as ensemble leader in orchestral band, tenor section leader in the advanced choir, Golden Throats, and has even held multiple lead roles in the musicals and plays.
But Kaleb doesn’t need the spotlight to shine and make a difference. With his passion for Psychology, Kaleb enjoys learning new skills and ideas to better understand the world around him. Serving as Secretary and Treasurer for Bring Change to Mind, Kaleb is committed to raising awareness around mental health needs to better serve his community. Wherever he commits his time, Kaleb leaves a lasting legacy of service and dedication.
The White County Lilly Endowment Community Scholarship selection committee included representatives from each school district, in addition to a representative of the Community Foundation of White County. The names of all applicants remain anonymous until introduced at the final interviews. Out of 36 eligible applicants, seven finalists were selected for personal interviews. Considerations for selection in White County include financial need, community, school and work involvement, a written essay, three recommendation letters, and a B- or better grade average. Nominee recommendations of the Community Foundation of White County scholarship committee then were submitted to Independent Colleges of Indiana, Inc. (ICI) for final selection of the recipients.
“We are so thankful for the continued support from Lilly Endowment. In White County, we hope to select recipients for whom this scholarship could be truly life changing.” said Ruth Davis, chair of the nominating committee. “Since 1998, The Community Foundation of White County has been privileged to award this scholarship to 37 worthy students.”
Lilly Endowment created the Lilly Endowment Community Scholarship Program for the 1998-1999 school year and has supported the program every year since with tuition grants totaling in excess of $439 million. More than 5,000 Indiana students have received the Lilly Endowment Community Scholarship since the program’s inception.
The primary purposes of the Lilly Endowment Community Scholarship Program are: 1) to help raise the level of educational attainment in Indiana; 2) to increase awareness of the beneficial roles Indiana community foundations can play in their communities; and 3) to encourage and support the efforts of current and past Lilly Endowment Community Scholars to engage with each other and with Indiana business, governmental, educational, nonprofit and civic leaders to improve the quality of life in Indiana generally and in local communities throughout the state.
The Community Foundation of White County has been serving the area since 1998, seeking to strengthen and transform our White County community by fostering charitable giving, philanthropic aspirations, and leadership. The Lilly Scholarship is just one of many services offered to donors, area nonprofits, and the community at large.
Lilly Endowment Inc. is an Indianapolis-based private philanthropic foundation created in 1937 by J.K. Lilly Sr. and his sons Eli and J.K. Jr. through gifts of stock in their pharmaceutical business, Eli Lilly and Company. Although the gifts of stock remain a financial bedrock of the Endowment, it is a separate entity from the company, with a distinct governing board, staff and location. In keeping with the founders’ wishes, the Endowment supports the causes of community development, education and religion. The Endowment funds significant programs throughout the United States, especially in the field of religion. However, it maintains a special commitment to its founders’ hometown, Indianapolis, and home state, Indiana.
Since 1997, Independent Colleges of Indiana has administered the Lilly Endowment Community Scholarship Program statewide with funding provided by Lilly Endowment. Founded in 1948, ICI serves as the collective voice for the state’s 29 private, nonprofit colleges and universities. ICI institutions employ over 22,000 Hoosiers and generate a total local economic impact of over $5 billion annually. Students at ICI colleges have Indiana’s highest four-year, on-time graduation rates, and ICI institutions produce 30 percent of Indiana’s bachelor’s degrees while enrolling 20 percent of its undergraduates.