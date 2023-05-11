WHEATFIELD — The Kankakee Valley High School Theatre Kompany’s spring musical went ‘under the sea’ for a production of “The Little Mermaid.” The production was based on the Hans Christian Andersen story and the Disney animated feature film and was well above water on performances and production values.

The musical was presented on four nights spread over two weeks and was well-attended each night. The curtains opened on April 21, 22, 28 and 29 in the KVHS Auditorium, under the direction of long-time teacher Jill Steiner. Steiner was assisted by Jordan Clark who was also the music director.

Tags