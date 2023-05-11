WHEATFIELD — The Kankakee Valley High School Theatre Kompany’s spring musical went ‘under the sea’ for a production of “The Little Mermaid.” The production was based on the Hans Christian Andersen story and the Disney animated feature film and was well above water on performances and production values.
The musical was presented on four nights spread over two weeks and was well-attended each night. The curtains opened on April 21, 22, 28 and 29 in the KVHS Auditorium, under the direction of long-time teacher Jill Steiner. Steiner was assisted by Jordan Clark who was also the music director.
The musical featured a large cast of actors who sang and danced their way through all of well-known musical numbers as well as some lesser known songs written for the stage production.
The star-crossed characters of Ariel and Prince Eric were played by Lyndsey Sipe and Ben Minix. King Triton was embodied by Justin Stinnett and sidekicks Flounder and Scuttle were Erin Ames and Aubrey Geeve.
Stealing the show was Danin Richardson as Sebastian the Crab. Abby Kaluf, Arianna Lessner, Emma Bean, Maddie Stephens, Mattie Schultz and Simone Blanco portrayed Ariel’s sisters.
Maddi Ames seethed as the evil Ursula who bargains for Ariel’s voice aided by henchman Flotsam (Olivia Misch) and Jetsam (Harley Mincy). In addition, Haley McKinley portrayed Chef Louis and Cade Wangen was Pilot.
Rounding out the cast were ensemble members Mariah Williamson, Cayden Laity, Alastor Smolenski, Bre Christensen, Missy Lea Albert, Addison Pigg, Amaya Ross and Karolyn Korbitz as well as Harmony Hanlon, Ray Nordyke, Theo Pundrich and Madilyn Lee-Whited.
“This season has been a first for us,” said Steiner in her Director’s Notes, “two full-length musicals in one year. A musical is definitely more labor intensive than a play, and doing two has been a challenge, but one that came with many rewards.”