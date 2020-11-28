MONTICELLO — From patio cushions, dining sets, bedroom furniture and more, Jordan Manufacturing’s Furniture Warehouse Outlet sold it all.
The store closed its doors for good Sept. 25 after serving the Monticello community for 28 years.
“I cried after they told us,” store manager Kristofer Kelley said, “but I knew it was best for the entire company and that mattered the most.”
Company officials said the decision to close the outlet store was based on growth. The factory needed to expand and the space where the outlet store resided was the best spot.
“This space will be used to expand the office and factory,” said David Jordan, founder and president of the Jordan Manufacturing Co.
Kelley was with the outlet store for 14 years. He started in 2006 as a 19-year-old delivery driver. In 2010, he was the store’s first ever assistant manager and was promoted to store manager in 2017. Kelley helped move the store from a small building on Main Street to the 19,000-square-foot location on Sixth Street.
“I will always remember growing up in that store,” Kelley said. “I will miss the customers and my co-workers the most.”
Kelley decided to stay with Jordan Manufacturing after the closure of the outlet store.
“It was an easy decision. Everyone feels like family,” he said.
JMC has been a family owned and operated company since 1975 when Jordan began making picnic tables and shelves in his basement.
“I remember using a drill to make Jordan shelves in our basement as a child,” said Tammara Lehocky, chief financial pfficer at JMC.
“I always enjoyed woodworking,” Jordan added.
The business became too big for the basement operation. They moved between multiple buildings in Peoria, Ill., and Pekin, Ill., which they eventually outgrew. In that time, Jordan partnered with a friend to start making patio cushions for his furniture. Eventually, JMC took over manufacturing the cushions, a product they would stick with for years to come.
In 1985, the company settled in Monticello, where it established its headquarters. The outlet store did not follow until 1992 when it relocated from Florida to Indiana.
Business continued to boom until a large fire broke out and destroyed the factory in 2005. The Monticello community came together to support JMC and have been a huge part in getting them where they are today, company officials said.
“You can’t just take from the community. You have to give back.” Jordan said.
Jordan Manufacturing Co. makes it a point to support local events and organizations such as the Boys & Girls Club of White County, Fraternal Order of Police and Rotary Club of Monticello, as well as Chalmers, Delphi, Monon and Monticello community schools.
Jordan Manufacturing was given a statewide nod by Gov. Eric Holcomb earlier this year for its production of surgical masks and gowns for first responders during the COVID-19 health emergency.
The masks and gowns are now available to the public and can be purchased from summerlivingdirect.com, an affiliate of the company. Masks may be picked up in person.
JMC officials said they appreciate the community for all the love and support for the outlet store over the years.