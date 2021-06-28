MONTICELLO – One of the area’s most recognizable manufacturing leaders is calling it a career.
Jordan Manufacturing officials announced June 28 that its founder and longtime president Dave Jordan is retiring after 46 years in the business.
“It has been my great honor and privilege to serve as the president for Jordan Manufacturing for 46 years,” he said in a press release. “I am proud of the organization we are today and the impact we’ve had, working with thousands of outstanding people, community groups, retailers and vendors to advance the business and the economic health of our community.
“Jordan Manufacturing represents the collective efforts of a dedicated leadership team, a remarkably passionate staff and innovative customers and vendors who have inspired us to think creatively and drive growth opportunities,” Jordan added. “I could not be more excited about what’s next for this remarkable organization.”
Jordan’s youngest daughter, Ashley Budd, will take over as chief executive officer. Jordan will remain on the board as its chairman.
“The local community has benefitted from Dave’s relentless work ethic to grow Jordan Manufacturing to become one of Monticello’s significant employers,” said Tammara Lehocky, Jordan’s daughter and Jordan Manufacturing’s chief financial officer. “The Jordan Manufacturing team and our leadership partners feel privileged to have worked with Dave and are enormously grateful to him for his many contributions.”
Lehocky said Jordan’s retirement announcement is a culmination of a multi-year succession plan that started in December 2020 with the retirement of Patrick Jordan, the company’s longtime vice president of sales. He was succeeded by Wes Jordan, Dave Jordan’s son.
Jordan began the company in 1975 in the basement of his home. Jordan Manufacturing specializes in the production of outdoor furniture umbrellas and patio cushions. The company is headquartered in Monticello, and also has manufacturing facilities in Kentland and Rushville in Indiana, Yuma, Ariz., and Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam.
At the beginning of the COVID-19 health emergency, Jordan Manufacturing converted its Monticello, Kentland and Rushville production lines to manufacture personal protective equipment -- surgical masks and isolation gowns – for Indiana’s healthcare workers. The effort earned recognition from Gov. Eric Holcomb and the Indiana Economic Development Corporation for switching their production lines to make the personal protective equipment.
At one point, Jordan Manufacturing was producing 3,500 gowns per week and nearly 700 masks per day.
According to company officials, Budd has extensive experience working with public and private companies in a wide variety of industries, ranging in size from $30 million to $6 billion in revenue, during her 11 years at Ernst & Young.
Upon leaving Ernst & Young, she served as the vice president of strategic planning at Jordan Manufacturing before accepting the chief accounting officer role at Heartland Dental, a $1 billion dental service organization supporting more than 1,000 dental practices throughout the United States. Budd’s extensive leadership experience coupled with successful process improvements and system implementations as CAO led to her accepting the promotion to chief technology officer at Heartland Dental.
Budd has spent the past year focusing on her family and working directly with Jordan’s leadership team on building the strategic foundation for the company’s next level of growth.