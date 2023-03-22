MONTICELLO — Renderings and numbers were discussed during the joint session of White County Commissioners and White County Council, Monday morning as Dan Zuerner of Garmong Construction Services shared the full renderings of the new White County Recycling Center and the anticipated floor plan of the new White County Corrections building planned for the location also known as the former Bayer building.
Joint meetings are held monthly as the Commissioners are overseers of the physical operations of the county and the 7-member council oversees personnel and the two boards share financial management of the county.
The recycling center was about to go to bid four years ago, then COVID scrambled the best practices for construction site management. Now as the world has been opening up regarding the COVID concerns, then it became possible to get back into the swing of things with construction. The funding for the recycling project has come from tipping fees from the Buffalo landfill, and recycling director Dawn Girard also applied for a grant that if chosen it could also pay for new machinery and equipment for the new facility.
The county already owns the land which has been the site of recycling bins that are collected and exchanged at the Reynolds facility for processing. Statistics reflect that more than 80 percent of the recyclable materials collected are from Monticello, which is why the location was chosen.
Garmong is quite busy in the county right now, managing the construction of coroner’s office and lab at the Ivy Tech Building, the recycling center as well as the corrections facility.
Focusing on the recycling center, the structure will be 17,284 sq. ft and will have radiant heated concrete floors in a laminated post frame construction with gabled roof system. Infrastructure upgrades are in cooperation with Monticello building code ordinances, as well as security perimeter fencing while allowing weekend drop-off access. Due to the proximity of the recycling center to the current jail, there will be preliminary site work to accommodate anticipated jail renovation and addition: auguered aggregate piers to support recycling foundation, wetland mitigation and stormwater management, utilities upgrades and relocation, site lime stabilization and/or unsuitable soils undercutting, and tree removal. The preliminary cost of the recycling center is $4,344,821 with a contingency fund of $86,896 owner contingency, and $130,345 contingency of for the design. After insurances and fees, the project’s total cost is $5,296,132. Zuerner reminded the boards that of all the projects that he has managed in White County, never have the contingency funds ever been utilized and the cost estimates have always been accurate and frequently below costs.
Sanjay Patel, the design engineer for the community correction building project from RQAW Architecture Design explained the anticipated layout for the Community Corrections project. The project committee includes Judge Jason Thompson, Judge Brad Wooley, George Loy (attorney for City of Monticello and White County), Commissioner Jim Davis, Commissioner Mike Smolek -alternate, Mayor Cathy Gross, Councilman Jim Annis and Sheriff Bill Brooks. The initial project is for 40 persons plus staff; dormitory space (30 males/10 females) with the ability to expand to 60 persons plus staff in the future.
Patel explained that area of the facility is going to be 16,908 sq ft on the first floor and 1,833 sq. ft for the second floor which will be used for on-site trainings and possibly offices. Included in these dimensions: selective demolition of interior walls, casework, doors and frames, ceilings, concrete slab on grade, flooring, ceilings, bulkheads and other items. Those other items include concrete floor build-up, new ramps and other accommodation to correct floor elevation changes on the west side of the building to prepare for a new 24 ft elevator shaft, commercial laundry equipment, security and detention equipment as well as fire protection equipment and installation of sprinkler system. A new natural gas generator, and mechanical system upgrades to support the new dormitory and common areas. Parking lot accommodations include bike racks, ADA ramps and a generator enclosure will also be included. The corrections facility budget is set at $6,922,231; as with the recycling center project, a contingency fund has been included in the event there are unexpected issues to contend with during construction.