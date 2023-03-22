MONTICELLO — Renderings and numbers were discussed during the joint session of White County Commissioners and White County Council, Monday morning as Dan Zuerner of Garmong Construction Services shared the full renderings of the new White County Recycling Center and the anticipated floor plan of the new White County Corrections building planned for the location also known as the former Bayer building.

Joint meetings are held monthly as the Commissioners are overseers of the physical operations of the county and the 7-member council oversees personnel and the two boards share financial management of the county.