MONTICELLO — Readying for progress continues as the White County Commissioners heard requests for grants and updates from committees serving the county.

White County Economic Development President Randy Mitchell asked the commissioners’ approval to apply for the third draw of COVID Relief for small businesses that can be used for whatever qualifying businesses may need; wages, employees, marketing in order make business succeed and recover from COVID numbers. Mitchell explained that this draw from the federal funds would be $250,000.

