MONTICELLO — Readying for progress continues as the White County Commissioners heard requests for grants and updates from committees serving the county.
White County Economic Development President Randy Mitchell asked the commissioners’ approval to apply for the third draw of COVID Relief for small businesses that can be used for whatever qualifying businesses may need; wages, employees, marketing in order make business succeed and recover from COVID numbers. Mitchell explained that this draw from the federal funds would be $250,000.
Teri Puterbaugh, director of White County Council on Aging, asked the commissioners to approve the transportation grant application, for the amount of $200,000. She explained that this would facilitate the purchase of another new van for the COA community transportation program, and allow for one of the older vans to be decommissioned from regular use. The commissioners unanimously approved the request.
Next to be discussed was an amendment to the Twin Lakes Solar road-use agreement. County Attorney George Loy began by explaining that roads limited to accessibility for the project were clearly shared with the main contractors used on the project and then there were subcontractors for portions of the project and they didn’t know about all of the information they should’ve known.
According to the previously agreed upon agreement, $275,000 is paid to cover the anticipated wear on roadways, but Twin Lakes Solar’s lack of sharing the roads as well as having to wait for ground to thaw from winter temperatures, there is an additional $330,000 to be paid to the county to maintain the roadways. Highway Superintendent Mike Kyburz explained that county roads 450 East and 150 South have been receiving the extra traffic and he has crew ready to undo some of the damage from heavy vehicle traffic.
Sheriff Bill Brooks asked the commissioners’ approval to make some emergency repairs at the jail $49,872 for a cell block door and $10,971 for another door in the facility. The request was approved without conflict.
Area Plan Commission Director Joe Rogers asked the commissioners to consider whether there should be an ordinance to require an EV charging unit in any multifamily residential development. Rogers attended the EV Summit and the Indiana Drive Cleaner Initiative is trying to encourage preparedness for cleaner non-fossil fuels.
While there isn’t a project coming to the area, Rogers asked the commissioners to consider that vehicles are changing and it’s important to at least consider what future home developments might be. This could also spark an idea in motivating future contractors as the ordinance is being prepared to encourage development at former industrial sites to affordable residential.
During the joint session of County Commissioners and County Council, Mitchell reviewed several efforts on behalf of White County Economic Development. During the month of March, Mitchell met with the Ivy Tech chancellor to discuss local courses, including a CDL course. The old Reynolds Elementary School building is the tentative site for the truck program. Then an additional program discussed is a ready grant of $1,500 each to have 10 high school students representing all four high schools in the county to be exposed to computer chip technology and how to make them as well as talking to professionals about the process and exposed to technology.
Kokomo has a ready grant program going to help Indiana get enough employees interested for the battery plant, with high school students training.