MONTICELLO — Longtime White County Commissioner John Heimlich attended his final meeting Jan. 19.
Heimlich, whose most recent four-year term expired Dec. 31, 2020, is technically staying until 11:59 p.m. Jan. 31. His replacement, Jim Davis, was selected and sworn in Jan. 21 by the White County GOP caucus to fill the seat.
Davis is moving over to the county commission from the White County Council, where he has served as an at-large member for eight years.
Heimlich, who has served on the White County Commission for the last 24 years, chose not to run for another term in office. His extended stay was necessitated by the death of Kevin Page, who won Heimlich’s seat on the commission in the Nov. 3 General Election, but passed away Dec. 3, 2020, due to complications related to COVID-19.
Heimlich’s wife, Barbara, was in the audience for her husband’s last meeting.
“Twenty-five years ago she gave me permission to go after this office. I do have to thank her,” Heimlich said. “(Elected officials) are kind of meant to take the abuse that comes with the office, but sometimes it’s hard for the spouse to put up with some of the nonsense. But she has been loyally at my side.”
In a separate interview with the Herald Journal, Heimlich said he always had an interest in politics and government. He earned his bachelor’s degree in political science from Purdue University and taught government class for four years before turning to farming.
His first thoughts about vying for the commission seat occurred when longtime commissioner Dean E. Fleck decided to retire after 16 years of service.
“I had served on the school board at North White for eight years and my term was coming to an end,” Heimlich said. “I talked with three people who said I should put my name in. The timing seemed right ... and it was something that interested me.”
During his 24 years, Heimlich ticked off numerous projects that were completed on his watch, including the Sixth Street/West Shafer Drive project, which started in the early 2000s and was completed about a year ago; establishing an Ivy Tech Community College campus in Monticello; getting the Mid-America Commerce Park off the ground; getting a new owner for Indiana Beach when the former owners announced it was closing the amusement and water park resort; and establishing the Meadow Lake Wind Farm operation in White County.
During his final meeting, Heimlich said he will miss the joint meetings with the White County Council.
“Much of the success that we’ve had is from the cooperation that comes from meetings like this,” he said. “We don’t always agree but we’re always friendly with one another and we hopefully reach a consensus. As long as we continue to do that, the county will continue to prosper.”
Heimlich was recognized late last month by his statewide colleagues as the North District’s 2020 Distinguished County Commissioner of the Year. The award was presented by Kendall Culp, president of the Indiana Association of County Commissioners and president of the Jasper County Commission.
Steve Burton presented a small cake to Heimlich toward the end of the meeting Jan. 19 and said, “Dave (Diener) and I just pulled the plug on the budget. We went all out for your last meeting.”
Burton and Heimlich worked together on the commission for 16 years.
“We couldn’t pick each other out of a crowd at first, that’s how little we knew each other,” Burton said. “But after all these years, he can be talking and if he stops, I can almost finish his question.”
Burton said Heimlich has been a mentor after whom to model himself.
“He looks at every problem from many different directions and I will immensely miss him,” he said.
Heimlich said he’s not sure what he will do at 8:15 a.m. Feb. 1 — the next scheduled commission meeting.
“It will probably be weird Feb. 1 not having to come to a meeting,” he said, “but I had made the decision five years ago that this was going to be my last term. It was time.
“I met a lot of great people, both locally and around the state. I will miss that.”