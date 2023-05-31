After 14 years as director of the Area Plan Commission office, Joe Rogers is planning to retire from full-time work, and doing some consultant work.
“Jenilynne Hall was hired about a year and a half ago and she has been pretty well versed on the expectations of the department,” Rogers said,” But I expect that I’ll be needed for the first ordinance or two.”
In the 14 years that Rogers has been running the department, and any complaints against an ordinance, “We’ve always had our case very well laid out and we’ve never lost a dispute,” Rogers stated with pride.
There are several projects going on in the county, and all of the ordinances and permits have been reviewed by Rogers and his staff per the rules for building and changing land use in the White County rules. The new White County Recycling center on Sixth Street; the Community Corrections building on Main Street, and countless other projects as roads and renewable energy projects need to meet the standards of White County.
Before coming to his position in White County government, Rogers owned businesses in Monon, PFT was in the building now occupied by Monon Trailer, including building the railroad museum. He and his wife Gayle, former county auditor, have a real estate business, but enjoy spending their time at home; Joe likes woodworking and working in his workshop while Gayle enjoys taking care of dogs when the grandkids aren’t visiting.
In the meantime, Rogers is keeping an eye on White County’s growth potential and guiding the government boards in protecting and maintaining resources in the ordinances written and overseen by his department.