Joe Rogers

Joe Rogers plans his retirement later this summer from the Area Plan Commission.

 Photo by Susan G. Wright

After 14 years as director of the Area Plan Commission office, Joe Rogers is planning to retire from full-time work, and doing some consultant work.

“Jenilynne Hall was hired about a year and a half ago and she has been pretty well versed on the expectations of the department,” Rogers said,” But I expect that I’ll be needed for the first ordinance or two.”

