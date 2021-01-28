MONTICELLO — A hall of fame North White football coach will now help draw up some X’s and O’s for White County’s top governmental body.
Davis was selected Jan. 21 to fill the seat held by longtime White County Commissioner John Heimlich, who retired Dec. 31, 2020, but agreed to stay on an extra month until the White County GOP caucus selected his replacement.
Davis will represent District II, which had been won in the Nov. 3 General Election by the late Kevin Page, who passed away Dec. 3, 2020, due to complications of COVID-19.
“It really came to be by surprise, unfortunately, with Kevin’s passing,” Davis said. “I had conversations with (White County GOP chairman) Shannon Mattix and several other members. John Heimlich also encouraged me to seek out the position.”
Davis said it will be a “natural” progression for him, having served the last eight years on the White County Council as an at-large member.
“I have an idea of where we’re going and where we’re coming from with the commissioners and the council,” he said. “We’ve worked so well over the course of the time I have been a councilman. I am familiar with the two guys (Steve Burton and David Diener) still on the commission and we work well together.
“I think we all understand that the goal is to better the county and do whatever we can to bring and keep businesses here going.”
Davis’ resume/application for the seat states his goals as a commissioner are to: promote business growth in all areas of the county; encourage education opportunities that will keep graduates in White County; continue fiscal responsibility; and use or dispose of county-owned properties.
Davis spent 38 years as a teacher, coach and administrator at North White School Corporation. In fact, the North White football complex is named after him.
He served more than 10 years as vice and precinct chairman for Monon; served as president of Monon/North White Food Bank; founder and director of All Aboard Monon Main Street; vice president of the Monon Civic Preservation Society; North White building trades register agent; and a member of Reynolds United Methodist Church.
Davis is currently owner of J Davis Realty and is a member of the White County Association of Realtors.
Oh, and one more thing: He’s also an inductee in the Indiana Football Hall of Fame.
During his 36 years of coaching (1979-2015), Davis had a 205-178 record, according to his IFHoF profile. They include 13 Midwest Conference Coach of the Year awards, three conference championships, a Class 1A state championship in 1994 and a state runner-up finish in 1998, and coached 24 players to state all-star status.
“Many of us grew up with Jim Davis, the Indiana Hall of Fame football coach, calling X’s and O’s on Friday nights,” Mattix said in an email. “Possibly many of you have had him in the classroom at North White or been active with him in his numerous community and charitable volunteer efforts around White County. He will be moving now, calling X’s and O’s for White County on Mondays.”
There will be a GOP caucus at 6 p.m. Feb. 18 for Davis’ open at-large seat on the White County Council. It’ll be conducted at the Best Western Brandywine Conference Center.
Those interested in the position should be a resident of White County, be in good standing with the Republican Party at the discretion of Mattix, and willing to fulfill the remainder of a nearly four-year term on the council.
Interested candidates must complete a CEB-5 form available from Mattix and submitted 72 hours before the caucus. It is suggested, but not required, that candidates complete a resume or provide a background to be presented in advance to the precinct members.
For more information, contact Mattix at 219-863-2078.