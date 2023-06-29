INDIANAPOLIS — Hoosier military members are set to receive much-needed tax relief thanks to a new law supported by local lawmakers.
Currently, active-duty service members are eligible for a $5,000 deduction from the state individual income tax. Under the new law recently signed by Gov. Eric Holcomb, active-duty military members will receive a complete income tax exemption beginning in January regardless of their deployment status.
State Rep. Michael Aylesworth (R-Hebron), who co-authored the new law, said National Guard and reserve members already receive a $5,000 deduction, and a full income tax exemption when mobilized or on duty.
“As a veteran, I support this new law to help military members keep more of the money they earned,” said Aylesworth. “We should do everything we can for these brave men and women to encourage them to call Indiana home after their service is over.”
According to State Rep. Kendell Culp (R-Rensselaer), who also co-authored the new law, other states, including Michigan and Kentucky, offer a full income tax exemption to all service members.
“I hope this new law encourages more military members to choose Indiana as their home after their service is over,” Culp said. “We are a state that is grateful for their service, and we want to do everything we can to support them.”
“Our Hoosier military members deserve our gratitude and support, and this new law is a way to show how much we appreciate their service,” said State Rep. Sharon Negele (R-Attica). “This tax cut will help offset the cost of living for military families and make it a little bit easier to make ends meet.”
Aylesworth represents House District 11, which includes portions of Jasper, Lake, Newton and Porter counties.
Culp represents House District 16, which includes portions of Jasper, Pulaski, Starke and White counties.
Negele represents House District 13, which includes all of Benton and Warren counties and portions of Fountain, Jasper, Montgomery, Newton, Tippecanoe and White counties.