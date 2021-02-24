RENSSELAER — Jasper County Highway Department officials say the county’s frost law will go into effect Friday.
Beginning at 2 a.m. Feb. 26, no vehicles weighing more than 16,000 pounds (8 tons) in declared gross weight can operate on county roads and highways, with a few exceptions.
The law will stay in effect until further notice.
Vehicles operating on county roads and highways that weigh more than the allowed amount can face not more than $2,500 fine for a first offense; and no more than $7,500 for a second or subsequent violation.
Law enforcement may cite the operator or owner of the vehicle – or both — with a violation. They also have the authority to seize, hold or impound the overweight vehicle until the weight is reduced to comply with the law.
The frost law was passed in January 2016 by the Jasper County Commissioners. It is designed to protect county roads from damage caused by heavy vehicles traveling during a time when roads and road bases are defrosting. The road bases are vulnerable while they go through the defrost stage.
Exceptions include:
• Buses that are not more than 45 feet long;
• Machinery or equipment used in highway construction or maintenance by the Indiana Department of Transportation, counties, or municipalities;
• Implements of agriculture (as defined by IC 9-13-2-77) when used during farming operations or when constructed so that the implements can be moved without material damage to the highways;
• Farm drainage machinery;
• Public safety and emergency vehicles; and
• Vehicles hauling agricultural necessities including feed and other perishable commodities, livestock and livestock commodities such as milk, but excluding grain, to and from the point of production.
The frost law does not apply to state roads, U.S. highways or streets within an incorporated town.
For daily information about whether or not the frost law is in effect, people can call 219-866-4953. For a more detailed explanation of the Jasper County Frost Law, visit https://jasper.county.codes/JCC/11.15.