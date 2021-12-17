MISHAWAKA – U.S. Rep. Jackie Walorski (R-Ind.) today honored longtime staffer, Jan Faker, for her 27 years of service to the people of Indiana as she retires this month.
“For nearly three decades, Jan Faker has been a remarkable advocate for Hoosiers. As a casework specialist, her vast knowledge of federal agencies and her ample network of contacts equipped her to answer almost any question, cut through miles of red tape, and provide solutions to individuals and families who felt boxed into a corner,” Congresswoman Walorski said. “I can’t thank Jan enough for going above and beyond for 2nd District Hoosiers. As Jan retires and begins the next chapter in her life, it is my great privilege to honor her many achievements and to express my sincerest gratitude for all she has done for our community, our state, and our country.”
As an expert in casework, Faker has helped thousands of individual constituents throughout her tenure. She specialized in supporting older Hoosiers with issues including Social Security, pensions, and Medicare. In partnership with the Indiana State Health Insurance Assistance Program, Faker taught annual “Medicare 101” classes for 15 years.
Faker, who lives in Monticello, has devoted nearly three decades to public service. Since 1994, she has served on the staffs of former Congressman Steve Buyer (IN-04) as casework manager, former Sen. Dan Coats as state director of constituent services, and Walorski as senior constituent liaison in her Rochester office.
In addition to her official duties, Faker also serves as a White County Council member and is an active community volunteer and leader. She plans to continue her volunteerism and community outreach.
Ahead of her departure, Walorski honored Faker in the Congressional Record. Read her full remarks below:
"Madam Speaker, I rise today to recognize Jan Faker for her service to Indiana’s 2nd District as senior constituent liaison in my Rochester, Ind., office and congratulate her on a remarkable 27-year career in service to Hoosiers. As Jan retires and begins the next chapter in her life, it is my great privilege to honor her many achievements and to express my sincerest appreciation for all she has done for our community, our state, and our country.
"Jan specializes in senior issues and has helped more than 1,500 individual constituents throughout her time as a congressional staffer. Her career began in 1994 as staff assistant for Rep. Steve Buyer (IN-04), and she has proved to be an invaluable asset in every role since. When Rep. Buyer retired in 2011, she took her talents to the Senate, where she served as Sen. Dan Coats’ director of constituent services for Indiana until becoming constituent liaison in my office in 2015.
"I can’t thank Jan enough for going above and beyond for 2nd District Hoosiers. Her vast knowledge of bureaucracy and her ample network of contacts equipped her to answer almost any question, cut through miles of red tape, and provide solutions to individuals and families who felt boxed into a corner. For members of Congress, our caseworkers are often considered our miracle workers. Jan’s compassion, dedication and tenacity make her one of the best, and I could always count on her to take on challenges and be pragmatic, effective and supportive.
"Jan’s expertise and dedication will surely be missed. I’m certain Hoosiers across the state are grateful for her help in stewarding them through the complexities of Medicare enrollment during her 15 years of teaching “Medicare 101” in partnership with the Indiana State Health Insurance Assistance Program. From health care to Social Security and pensions, Jan has helped so many Indiana families navigate complex challenges with grace and poise.
"Madam Speaker, I ask my colleagues to join me in congratulating Jan Faker on her retirement and thanking her for her decades of service to the 2nd District and the United States of America."