MONTICELLO – Monticello’s loss in Crawfordville’s gain.
Patty Plantenga, site manager for Ivy Tech Community College’s Monticello campus, was appointed Wednesday as site director for the school’s Crawfordsville site.
As site director, Plantenga will work with community groups to identify the workforce needs of Montgomery County and work toward offering courses and programs to best serve these needs. She will also work with local high schools to explore ways to build the area’s workforce and provide higher education opportunities for area graduates.
“I was an advisor and instructor for the Montgomery County site, so I am familiar with the area and its students,” she said. “I am excited to return to Crawfordsville, become involved in the community and help develop a skilled workforce for the area.”
Plantenga joined Ivy Tech in January 2003 as an adjunct faculty member. In August 2015 she became an academic advisor, helping students transfer to four-year schools, career exploration, job searches and academic advising. She was appointed site manager of Ivy Tech’s Monticello campus in February 2018.
In addition to overseeing the day to day operations of the site, she established partnerships with area employers and community organizations, and grew enrollments.
Plantenga received her Bachelor of Arts in Criminal Justice from Ball State University and a Master of Science in Academic Advising from Kansas State University. She is a certified career advisor and a member of several national and state organizations focused on education and career development.