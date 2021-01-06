MONTICELLO — Ivy Tech Community College’s Monticello campus has a new site manager.
Ivy Tech officials announced Wednesday that Krysten Hinkle was appointed site manager for the Monticello campus. She replaces Patty Plantenga, who was appointed site manager for Ivy Tech’s Crawfordsville campus last September.
Hinkle’s duties will include overseeing the day-to-day operations of the site including budget management, scheduling classes, advising and enrolling students, and serving as the college’s liaison to schools, employers and government in White, Jasper and Newton counties.
Hinkle previously served as the program coordinator for the Pulaski County Community Development Commission, where she managed tourism marketing projects and various place-making initiatives.
She has also previously served Ivy Tech’s Logansport Instructional Site and the Indiana Department of Correction.
She received her undergraduate degree from Ball State University and master’s degree in public management from Indiana University Kokomo.
Hinkle has been married to her husband, Rick, for 14 years and they have one son, Rocco, who is currently in third grade.