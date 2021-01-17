KOKOMO — Forty-seven future health care professionals took the first steps towards their future careers as Indiana University Kokomo faculty welcomed them into the School of Nursing.
Among those 47 are Tegan Altman, of Monticello, and Montana Jordan, of Wolcott.
During the virtual ceremony, professors and students introduced themselves and the new class recited the nursing pledge for the first time.
IU-Kokomo Dean Susan Hendricks congratulated inductees on the accomplishment of being admitted to nursing school, noting that it is the beginning of a journey that will change each one forever and will require hard work, perseverance and dedication.
Nurses, she said, don’t turn away from trouble, use empathy and caring as patient advocates, are safety minded, get things done, and know the value of teamwork.
“As a nurse, these professional values will transform you,” Hendricks said. “In a short time, at the close of this part of your journey, you will be a different person: A care provider, teacher, coach, team member, leader, advocate and thinker. You will be a nurse.”
Sophomore Kelsey Burnham welcomed the class and shared advice from things learned as she just finished her first semester of nursing school.
“Remember, you are not alone in this journey,” said Burnham, of Wabash. “Your professors are eager to help, and your friends and classmates are going through the same experience.”
Adaline Cunningham, lecturer in nursing, encouraged the inductees to mindfully support one another, as nursing school may feel like an overwhelming challenge.
“Take a moment to see the beauty in the challenge before you, notice all those around you who are with you on the journey,” she said. “We look forward to helping you throughout your journey, to keep you moving forward and make it a successful one.”