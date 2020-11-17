MONTICELLO — All Indiana University Health hospitals will begin denying entry of visitors this week into its hospitals statewide.
That includes IU Health White Memorial Hospital in Monticello.
Citing rising COVID-19 stats throughout the state and the US, IU Health officials have updated its visitor guidance to prevent spread, minimize the traffic within its buildings and keep patients, families and team members safe.
“The COVID-19 pandemic is worsening throughout Indiana and the rest of the country,” hospital officials stated in a press release. “At IU Health, every hospital in the system is feeling the effects of rampant community spread and census of COVID-19 patients has increased significantly.”
Effective Nov. 19, no visitors will be allowed in IU Health hospitals. Some exceptions may be considered. Visitors must screen negative and will be provided a mask, which must be worn at all times.
Exceptions will be considered in the following areas where a patient may receive one consistent visitor:
- OB/delivery (certified doulas will be allowed to attend deliveries as a member of the care team. For a minor patient, a parent or guardian will be allowed in addition to a partner)
- Pediatrics
- Emergency Department on a case by case basis
- Outpatient surgery (for additional consent needs and discharge)
- Inpatient surgery (for additional consent needs and discharge)
- Patient caretaker in-person education
- At the time of admission for a patient being directly admitted to the hospital
- Other exceptions may be made by the regional CNO/CMO dyad, based on patient safety
Exceptions will be considered in the following areas where a patient may receive two consistent designated visitors:
- Neo-natal intensive care unit (NICU)
- End of life situations
Outpatient and clinic visitor restrictions:
- Patients are encouraged to come to the appointment by themselves and will be screened. If the patient does not pass the screening, the appointment will be rescheduled.
- One adult companion may accompany the patient (e.g. driver, caregiver) and will be screened. If the companion does not pass the screening they will be asked to leave.
- If the companion is a parent or guardian of a minor child and does not pass the screening, another adult can be screened, or the appointment will be rescheduled.
IU Health’s decision to restrict visitors was made in collaboration with -- and support from -- the Indiana Department of Health and other hospitals and healthcare systems across the state.