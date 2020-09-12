LAFAYETTE — Indiana University Health awarded $500,000 to local organizations across the state working to address community needs brought on by the coronavirus pandemic.
Some of that money will be flowing into White County.
Among local recipients of grants include:
• White County Council on Aging, which will get $5,000 for transportation needs.
• Therapeion Therapeutic Riding Center in Brookston, which was awarded $5,000 for scholarships and general maintenance of horses.
• Food Finders, which was awarded $41,400 for mobile food panties in Clinton and White counties, as well as for an expansion of the Tippecanoe food pantry to a new location.
• White County public schools (Twin Lakes, North White, Frontier and Tri-County) will split its $13,000 share.
The grants are part of the $100 million Community Impact Investment Fund (CIIF) established last year to address social and environmental determinants of health in Indiana communities. The fund is administered by the IU Health Foundation.
In addition to this first round of COVID-19 relief funding, IU Health will invest $3 million in early 2021 to help communities address the lingering social and economic effects of the COVID-19 pandemic.
“COVID-19 has disrupted all our lives, and Hoosier communities have been hit particularly hard,” said Dennis Murphy, president and CEO of IU Health “The IU Health Community Impact Investment Fund was established to help address health disparities statewide. We are putting these funds directly into the hands of our local partners who personally know the issues facing their communities and are working to support our most vulnerable populations.”
Others receiving 2020 IU Health CIIF funding include:
• Mental Health America was awarded $5,000 for equipment to implement virtual screenings.
• Home with Hope was awarded $3,000 to purchase food, hygiene and bedding items for residents in recovery.
• Open Door Clinic was awarded $2,000 for medication assistance, thermometers ad glucometers for home health management.
• Clinton County Public Schools was awarded $13,000.
• Tippecanoe County Public Schools was awarded $15,600.
The funds allotted to the Tippecanoe County Public Schools, include the Lafayette School Corporation. Superintendent Les Huddle expressed his appreciation for the award to IU Health Arnett.
“The Lafayette School Corporation understands that we are currently in a difficult time, yet IU Health found a way to provide support for a local school corporation. The two water bottle filler stations will have a positive impact on over 1,200 students this year and for many years to come,” he said.