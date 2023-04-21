LOWELL — Indiana State Police Lowell District Commander, Lieutenant Terry Gose, recently announced the recipient of the 2022 Indiana State Police Lowell District Trooper of the Year Award. This honor is bestowed upon the district trooper who best exemplifies the department's high standards and expectations as they relate to the mission of the department.
The 2022 Lowell District Trooper of the Year is Trooper Kevin Council. Trooper Council received his award yesterday at the Indiana State Police award ceremony held in Indianapolis. Trooper Council’s performance and accomplishments during 2022 are worthy of such recognition.
Trooper Council was recognized by the Lowell District Command Staff and his peers as a top-tier performer at the district. During 2022, Trooper Council investigated 143 crashes, had 304 criminal arrests, 70 of which were for felony offenses, 103 O.W.I. arrests and 369 police services.
Trooper Council also volunteered for numerous other duties including ride-a-longs, interns, recruiting, parades, and county fairs just to name a few. In his nomination, Trooper Council’s dependability, initiative, knowledge of the criminal justice system, and public service were mentioned. His supervisor stated that he was “The anchor of the midnight shift.”
Trooper Council is a two-year veteran of the Indiana State Police and works the late shift. Trooper Council resides in LaPorte County. His proud father, Master Trooper Jeff Council, has also been a trooper for the past 31 years.