2022 Indiana State Police Lowell District Trooper of the Year

Lieutenant Terry Gose

LOWELL — Indiana State Police Lowell District Commander, Lieutenant Terry Gose, recently announced the recipient of the 2022 Indiana State Police Lowell District Trooper of the Year Award. This honor is bestowed upon the district trooper who best exemplifies the department's high standards and expectations as they relate to the mission of the department.

The 2022 Lowell District Trooper of the Year is Trooper Kevin Council. Trooper Council received his award yesterday at the Indiana State Police award ceremony held in Indianapolis. Trooper Council’s performance and accomplishments during 2022 are worthy of such recognition.

