WHITE COUNTY — The Indiana Department of Transportation will have lane closures for the Indiana 39 bridge over Carnahan Ditch (between County Road East 700 North and C.R. Eeast 650 North) beginning May 3.
These restrictions are for a bridge preventative maintenance project that will be ongoing through late June. One lane will be closed at a time and flaggers will direct traffic while work is occurring.
INDOT urges drivers to stay alert near crews and follow traffic directions carefully. Drivers are encouraged to allow extra time when driving through this area. Drivers should slow down and drive distraction-free through all work zones.