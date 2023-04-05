MONTICELLO - The Monticello City Council heard from department heads at their Monday night meeting. Street Department Supervisor Frank Athur was asked to speak on the situation at the intersection of Main and US Hwy 24 (Washington Street) where a traffic signal is facing the wrong direction after strong winds pushed it around Friday night. He said INDOT is aware and will be repairing the light as soon as they can. It is the state’s department of transportation’s responsibility since the intersection is a state highway.
The light is facing south when it should be facing west. Strong winds blew through the area during a severe thunderstorm March 31, with two confirmed tornadoes crossing the county to the south of Monticello. Wind damage was evident as some business signs were knocked down or broken as well.
Arthur also mentioned the city’s annual clean up day will be held on April 22 for those living on the east side and April 29 for those living on the west side. Residents should have their items out by 6 a.m. and smaller items can be placed in the trash totes. There will be extra pick-up of the totes on those days. Electronics for recycling will also be picked up.
“Please don’t panic if it’s not picked up on Saturday,” he said. “We will pick up on Monday.”
He also said department crews are still picking up brush and trees from Friday night’s storm, and he hopes there will be no more storms this week.
Parks Department Director Mitch Billue thanked Arthur and the department for helping with the parking lot at the Altherr Nature Park and Center. A ribbon cutting and open house is scheduled for the new Blue Stem Nature Center at Altherr Park on Friday, April 28, at 5 p.m. On Saturday, activities and programs are scheduled to celebrate the new center’s opening.
A program for Earth Day will be held on April 22. At 9 p.m., Rick Read, from the Sycamore Audubon Society, will go “owling.” Billue explained he will use an owl call with the hopes of calling an owl to the Shady Rest Pavilion in City Park for people to witness and photograph.
The Twin Lakes BPA will host a “Color Run” on April 15 at 10 a.m. in memory of Stephanie and Mya Thompson. Registration is $25 and funds raised will be used for the BPA members to attend a leadership conference in Anaheim, California.
The parks department is also looking for volunteers to help at the nature center. There are openings for a variety of volunteer positions and those can be found at the parks’ website, https://montiparks.recdesk.com. Volunteers may also sign up there as well.
Building committee halts progress on renovations at police station and city hall
Speaking for the building committee, Councilman Ken Houston reported they had decided to “take a step back” to explore alternatives before moving forward. He said the estimates received for both buildings came in much higher than the budgeted amount. “We were quite disappointed in the estimates,” he said.
The committee did give Chief Jeremy Kyburz permission to “poke a hole” in a wall to allow them to expand into what was once the mayor’s office without having to wait for the renovation to begin.
Houston also reported the committee has looked at the Council on Aging building, which is city owned. He said the roof needs to be patched and some ceiling tiles will need to be replaced. The same applies to city hall where there is a need to patch the roof and add insulation to the attic.
The city will apply for an OCRA grant for dollars from the COVID 19 Response. The city received $500,000 in grant money during the pandemic to assist small businesses to keep them “afloat.” They are now eligible for additional funds to continue to help struggling businesses. The grants are on a first come first serve basis.
Councilman Bill Cheever said he feels the money should just go back to the federal government; however he acknowledged if the money doesn’t come here it will go to another community and not be returned to the government. “If there’s a need, I want the community to benefit,” he said. The request to apply for the grants was approved unanimously.