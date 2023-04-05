Traffic light moved

The traffic light at Main and Washington St. (US 24) is facing the wrong direction after strong winds blew it sideways during the severe storms March 31. INDOT will be fixing the light.

 Monticello Police Department photo

MONTICELLO - The Monticello City Council heard from department heads at their Monday night meeting. Street Department Supervisor Frank Athur was asked to speak on the situation at the intersection of Main and US Hwy 24 (Washington Street) where a traffic signal is facing the wrong direction after strong winds pushed it around Friday night. He said INDOT is aware and will be repairing the light as soon as they can. It is the state’s department of transportation’s responsibility since the intersection is a state highway.

The light is facing south when it should be facing west. Strong winds blew through the area during a severe thunderstorm March 31, with two confirmed tornadoes crossing the county to the south of Monticello. Wind damage was evident as some business signs were knocked down or broken as well.