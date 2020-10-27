LAFAYETTE — It’s that time of year when kids are looking forward to dressing up in their favorite costumes and spending time with family and friends trick-or-treating.
Although everyone loves to get lots of candy and have fun, the most important thing is health and safety while trick-or-treating and making sure everyone gets home safely.
Listed below are some safety tips that the Indiana State Police Lafayette Post would like to provide.
- Know what the dates and times are in your community for trick-or-treating.
- Make sure that you have a flashlight, glow stick, or reflective material on the costume so that you can be seen at all times.
- Always trick-or-treat with an adult or use the buddy system when approaching a house, and please practice social distancing by remaining at least 6 feet away from others who do not live with you.
- Please walk on the sidewalks and not in the roadway and make sure that you look both directions before crossing the roadway.
- Only go trick-or-treating at houses where the front porch light is on.
- Never enter the house of a stranger and preferably only trick-or-treat at homes that you are familiar to you.
- If a trick-or-treater gets separated from others, have them stay where they are and ask an adult for help.
- Have an adult inspect the candy before it is eaten.
- If you’re not actively participating in trick-or-treating and are out driving, we ask that you please slow down and drive with caution.
- Please follow your local health department and CDC guidelines for personal protective measures. A costume mask is not a substitute for a cloth mask. Everyone is encouraged to make your cloth mask part of the costume.
The Lafayette State Police Post hopes that these few safety tips help people enjoy a night out with friends and family while trick-or-treating.