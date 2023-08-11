TIPPECANOE COUNTY – The Indiana State Police is hosting its third annual open house at the Lafayette Post located at 5921 State Road 43 West Lafayette. This event will be held on Saturday, Aug. 26, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. The ISP are excited to share some of our specialty teams and resources with the public. This event will give the community an opportunity to see their helicopter, SWAT Team, EOD (Explosive Ordnance Disposal), K-9 unit, and more. Thanks to their sponsor, Industrial Federal Credit Union, the post will have free food, drinks, and WILO will be on site for a live radio broadcast.
Indiana State Police Lafayette Post invites public to annual Open House
