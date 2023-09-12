Throughout this past weekend, the Indiana State Police Lafayette Post conducted targeted patrols across the district focused on dangerous and impaired drivers. During this time, troopers also worked eight property damage crashes and four personal injury crashes.
Statistics from the weekend:
• 203 traffic stops
• 10 arrested for operating a vehicle while intoxicated
• 5 drug-related charges
• 5 driving while suspended prior/operating without ever receiving a license
• 2 warrant arrests
• 1 habitual traffic violator arrest
• 1 resisting law enforcement arrest
• 1 resisting law enforcement with a vehicle arrest
The Indiana State Police is committed to traffic safety and will continue to conduct saturation patrols to locate and apprehend impaired drivers. We would like to remind the public to designate a sober driver or utilize ride-sharing companies.
To report a suspected impaired driver, please call 9-1-1. When you call, be prepared to describe the vehicle, location, and direction of travel.