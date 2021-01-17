LOGANSPORT — Indiana State Police, at the request of Cass County Sheriff Ed Schroder, have launched an investigation into the death of Cass County Jail inmate Clyde Davis, 72.
ISP Detective Sgt. Josh Rozzi’s preliminary investigation revealed that at approximately 11:02 a.m., a correctional officer found Davis in his jail cell unconscious and not breathing. Correctional staff called for an ambulance and started life saving measures to include cardiopulmonary resuscitation (CPR) and utilization of an automated external defibrillator (AED).
Davis was transported to Logansport Memorial Hospital. Despite life saving measures, he was pronounced deceased at 11:38 a.m.
There were not outwardly signs of trauma to Davis’s body. An autopsy has been scheduled but at this time foul play is not suspected.
This investigation is ongoing. No further information will be released at this time.