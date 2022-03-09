MONTICELLO — Secretary of State Holli Sullivan paid a visit to White County Clerk Laura Cosgray on March 7 on her statewide listening tour, speaking with county government officials about voting.
“We just want to increase our communication and collaboration on the state and local level,” she said. “There was a lot that each team went through during the 2020 election that went on successfully. There were a lot of lessons learned and questions. Out of that, we want to learn how to make standard practices better ... and to help Hoosier be more confident in the elections process.”
Allegations of widespread fraud plagued the nation during the 2020 election, but Sullivan was quick to point out that Indiana was not one of the states involved. Still, she said it was good to talk with Cosgray and the local elections team about how to better prepare for the 2022 cycle.
“(Cosgray) and her team are doing a fantastic job,” Sullivan said. “It was a meeting to get to know each other a little bit better and share how we can collaborate and communicate more.”
White County is among many that use vote centers during its elections. Sullivan said not all counties use this method, but more are moving toward it each year.
“That’s an indication that Hoosiers want more convenience in voting,” she said. “In Indiana, we have 28 days to vote in the state, but being able to vote where you work, play and not exactly in that same precinct helps Hoosiers take advantage of those 28 days that the legislature has passed into our election code.”
Sullivan said vote centers also save money on the local level.
“It allows the clerk’s team and the elections process to properly use those vote centers to communicate more, keep their voter list more robust, and allows for more convenience in the way people vote,” she said.
Sullivan said 2020 also saw the opportunity to get younger workers involved at the polls.
“We had that opportunity because (kids) were out of school and were able to be in positions to volunteer,” she said. “Hopefully we will continue to see increases in that area.”
The day after her visit to White County, Gov. Eric Holcomb signed legislation to regulate the transaction of catalytic converters.
“Every day Hoosiers’ vehicles across our state are targeted by thieves looking to make a quick buck by cutting out catalytic converters,” Sullivan said. “The metal component can be stolen in a matter of minutes but can set back unsuspecting car owners thousands of dollars for repair and replacement. Through our Auto Dealer Services Division, we are committed to slowing this trend and protecting Hoosiers’ hard-earned money.”
The new law, SEA 293, defines catalytic converters as a “major component part” so only licensed salvage recyclers can buy or sell catalytic converters.
The law also requires salvage recyclers to keep the same records for converters as valuable metal dealers, places a cap on cash payouts for detached catalytic converters at $25 per transaction per day and requires businesses buying or selling catalytic converters to be licensed with the Secretary of State’s Auto Dealer Services Division.
According to the National Insurance Crime Bureau, replacement and labor for a stolen catalytic converter can cost anywhere from $1,000 to $3,000.