TERRE HAUTE — The Indiana Rural Health Association (IRHA) has received a grant totaling $500,000 from the Indiana Department of Health (IDOH) to establish and expand community paramedicine as part of the state’s Health Issues and Challenges program, which was established by the Indiana General Assembly in 2021 with funding from the American Rescue Plan Act.
Through the new Indiana Community Paramedicine (InCP) program, the IRHA will partner with the Monticello Fire Department and the City of Monticello to improve access to services in rural areas of White County.
According to the Rural Health information Hub, “Community paramedicine is a relatively new and evolving healthcare model. It allows paramedics and emergency medical technicians (EMTs) to operate in expanded roles by assisting with public health and primary healthcare and preventive services to underserved populations in the community. The goals are to improve access to care and to avoid duplicating existing services.
“Some rural patients lack access to primary care and use 9-1-1 and emergency medical services (EMS) to receive healthcare in non-emergency situations. This can create a burden for EMS personnel and health systems in rural areas. Community paramedics can work in a public health and primary care role to address the needs of rural residents in a more efficient and proactive way.”
“The InCP program seeks to bring new services to patient homes in White County to ensure access to healthcare, high quality of healthcare, and improved health outcomes. The one-on-one attention of a community paramedic meeting patients where they are is key to building trusting relationships and, ultimately, improving their quality of life. We are very excited to work with the Monticello Fire Department in this endeavor,” said IRHA Program Director, Nicole Watkins.
The InCP program will establish a formal community paramedicine program with the Monticello Fire Department that will explore innovative methods to improve access to services in rural areas. Funds will be allocated for development of programs to support chronic disease management, hospital readmission prevention, and maternal and infant health community paramedicine programs.
Nick Green, Community Paramedic at the Monticello Fire Department says this partnership “will tremendously help the Monticello Fire Department Mobile Integrated Health Program grow into a new service line of OB/GYN care in White County. We could not have grown without the help of IDOH and IRHA and for that we are forever grateful."
IRHA is one of more than 150 entities to receive funding for the Health Issues and Challenges program, which focuses on the following priority areas: tobacco use, food insecurity/obesity, lead exposure, hepatitis C, chronic disease, public health prevention programs, and substance use disorder and community health workers. Priority was given to applicants that demonstrated high need and high impact in their grant proposals.
The state awarded more than $35 million statewide in the initial round of funding. For more information about the Indiana Rural Health Association InCP program, contact Nicole Watkins at nwatkins@indianarha.org.