MONTICELLO — When Indiana Secretary of State Holli Sullivan visited White County on March 7, high on her list of talking points included election security and integrity.
Allegations of widespread fraud plagued the nation during the 2020 election, but Sullivan said Indiana was not one of the states involved. Still, she said it was good to talk with all 92 clerks throughout Indiana and their local elections teams about how to better prepare for the 2022 cycle.
“(Cosgray) and her team are doing a fantastic job (in White County),” Sullivan said. “It was a meeting to get to know each other a little bit better and share how we can collaborate and communicate more.”
On March 15, Sullivan’s “Election Integrity Bill” was officially signed into law.
HEA 1116 enhances security around absentee ballots, continues cybersecurity services for counties in order to protect the statewide voter registration system, and ensures by the next presidential election every Hoosier will cast a ballot on a voting machine with a paper audit trail.
“This new law will ensure that as technology evolves and voter habits change Indiana remains a national leader in election security and integrity,” Secretary Sullivan said. “I want to thank Governor Holcomb and the General Assembly for placing a priority on the security of our voting process.”
Voters are now required to submit either their driver’s license number or the last four digits of their Social Security number when electronically submitting a request for an absentee ballot. Indiana offered the option to request an absentee ballot digitally for the first time in 2020. In the General Election, the state saw an unprecedented number of absentee ballot applications, including nearly 250,000 of those applications submitted electronically.
The legislation also delivers state-funded paper trail machines to Indiana counties before the next presidential election. Sullivan said paper trails boost voter confidence by allowing Hoosiers to independently verify their vote was correctly recorded. The paper trails also allow for stronger post-election audits and improve the recount process.
Under the new law, the current cybersecurity contract between the Secretary of State’s office and Indiana counties will be extended to 2028. In August 2019, Indiana Secretary of State launched a statewide cybersecurity system to protect state elections infrastructure against targeted, nation-state level attacks 24 hours a day, proactively hunt for advanced threat behavior, and respond to critical attacks.
“Each of our 92 counties connect to the state via the statewide voter registration system – and therefore, each county is a part of our critical infrastructure in Indiana,” Sullivan said. “As turmoil abroad increases daily, we know our foreign enemies are using new digital tools to try to influence or change our elections. We can only stop them by using the latest security tools and keeping a constant watch.”
In 2018-19, Sullivan said Indiana was a part of a nationwide trend with at least 17 counties reported disruption of services by ransomware and other cyberattacks. In 2020, the cybersecurity service triaged more than 115,000 alerts, published 795 investigations, and blocked more than 540 threats.