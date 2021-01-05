INDIANAPOLIS — For the second consecutive year, the Indiana Department of Revenue (DOR) will be highlighting the work of 12 state government agencies in its Indiana’s Tax Dollars at Work campaign.
“DOR is frequently asked how the state spends Hoosier tax dollars,” said DOR Commissioner Bob Grennes, “which provides us the opportunity to highlight the next-level services state agencies provide throughout the year to help our fellow Hoosiers.”
Here are a few highlights from last year’s Tax Dollars at Work Campaign:
- The Indiana State Police keeps Hoosier students safe when traveling to and from school by inspecting roughly 24,000 school buses each year to ensure each bus is safe and working properly.
- The Indiana State Department of Health operates the Indiana Woman, Infants and Children (WIC) Program, which currently serves an average of 145,000 individuals each month by providing supplemental foods, health care referrals and nutrition education for low-income families.
- The Hoosier Initiative for Re-Entry (HIRE) program within the Indiana Department of Corrections provides offenders with career skills and training upon release and has an 85% success rate since 2012.
- The Indiana Department of Veterans Affairs provided 235 emergency grants in 2020 to families for food, housing, utilities, medical services, transportation and other essential family support expenses.
In 2021, DOR will demonstrate how the work of 12 additional state agencies is supported by state tax dollars to include helping Hoosiers find lasting employment, fighting for citizens’ civil rights and ensuring safety at home. Agencies to be highlighted this year include:
- Auditor of State
- Board of Animal Health
- Department of Child Services
- Department of Workforce Development
- Indiana Civil Rights Commission
- Indiana Economic Development Corporation
- Indiana Housing and Community Development Authority
- Indiana War Memorial
- Management Performance Hub
- Secretary of State
- State Personnel Department
- Treasurer of State
“Indiana’s 92 agencies are operated by skilled and dedicated Hoosiers who are working hard to support Gov. Eric Holcomb’s Next Level Agenda and deliver on the commitment to deliver great government service,” Grennes said. “It is a pleasure to highlight their great work.”
DOR’s campaign will be promoted on the agency’s social media platforms, which can be found by searching @INRevenue on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter. Individuals can also follow the campaign by subscribing to DOR’s Tax Talk Blog.
For more information, including which agencies will be featured each month, visit DOR’s Indiana’s Tax Dollars at Work webpage and subscribe for updates.