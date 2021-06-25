MONTICELLO — Indiana Beach unveiled a surprise on social media Friday by announcing that it is bringing in a ski show to the 95-year-old amusement and water park resort.
Indiana Beach has partnered with Lake City Skiers for two shows July 3 — 1 p.m. and 2:30 p.m. — on Lake Shafer and can be easily viewed from the park.
It will not be a regular show throughout the season. Indiana Beach officials stated on social media that the two July 3 performances are for that day only.
So who are the Lake City Skiers?
They’re Indiana’s only competitive water ski show team that operates as a nonprofit. Based in Warsaw, Ind., they provide free water ski shows to the public at 6:30 p.m. every Sunday and Tuesday during the summer at Hidden Lake in Warsaw (about halfway between Plymouth and Fort Wayne).
Lake City Skiers was established in 1989 and won back-to-back Division II Nationals in 2006 and 2007, and again in 2014 and 2016. The team and its members have won numerous awards over the years, according to information on the team’s website, www.lakecityskiers.org.
The shows are usually presented with a theme that includes costumed water skiers performing choreographed routines played to music. An announcer guides audiences through every step of the show as the skiers perform extreme jump acts, an all-female ballet line, barefoot water skiing, swivel skiing, doubles routines and human pyramids.
The shows usually last about an hour, followed by a meet-and-greet with the skiers.
The team’s website states their objective is to teach and promote safe boating and water skiing.
The water ski show is free with paid admission into Indiana Beach.
Water ski shows were a staple at Indiana Beach for several decades.