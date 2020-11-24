MONTICELLO — Indiana Beach is adding two new rides to its amusement and water park.
The park made the announcement Tuesday via its social media pages.
The first, known as the Polyp, has five arms with four cars attached to each. The arms move up and down as the ride operates in a circular motion.
“This ride is presently at Indiana Beach and is in the process of being restored to its original glory and will be an amazing addition of Americana to our park,” Indiana Beach representatives stated.
The ride originated at Kiddieland Park in Melrose Park, Ill., the home amusement park for new Indiana Beach owner Gene Staples.
The second ride will be the park’s sixth coaster, a triple loop coaster designed and manufactured by Anton Schwarzkopf. This ride will be completely reconditioned and installed in time for the summer of 2021.
“This triple loop, steel, sit-down coaster is the perfect fit to accompany our existing lineup of amazing coasters,” Staples said. “As we head into the offseason, we are continuously looking for ways to improve our guest experiences. One important way is through the addition of new rides and attractions, and we feel both of these rides are a great fit and complement to our existing lineup.”
Neither ride has an official name or an exact location within the park as officials continue to work out those details.
The park will open for its 95th season in May 2021.
Season passes are on sale now at www.indianabeach.com.
For additional information contact Tom Crisci, COO at tcrisci@indianabeach.com