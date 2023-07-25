Herald Journal Local News logo

INDIANAPOLIS — Thursday, the Indiana Arts Commission announced it has awarded five Indiana communities with early action grants to implement creative community development projects designed to enhance quality of life and grow local economies. Monticello, Bedford, Dillsboro, Valparaiso, and Warsaw are receiving grant funding through phase two of the pilot program Creative Convergence, which was offered this spring in partnership with the Indiana Communities Institute at Ball State University. 

Monticello, through its Monticello Arts Beat, will create an artistic gateway designed to be welcoming and inclusive to residents and visitors and serve as first in a series of wayfinding arts installations around the community. 