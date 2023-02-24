DEMOTTE — On Thursday afternoon, Oak Grove Christian Retirement Village opened its newest wing, Oak View Independent Living Apartments, with an open house and ribbon cutting with the DeMotte Chamber of Commerce.

The new wing has four studio apartments and four one-bedroom apartments; all feature a kitchen with appliances, a large closet and a bathroom with walk-in shower. Apartments can come furnished or residents can furnish themselves. All apartments have an emergency call system in the apartment and the bathroom.

