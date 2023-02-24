DEMOTTE — On Thursday afternoon, Oak Grove Christian Retirement Village opened its newest wing, Oak View Independent Living Apartments, with an open house and ribbon cutting with the DeMotte Chamber of Commerce.
The new wing has four studio apartments and four one-bedroom apartments; all feature a kitchen with appliances, a large closet and a bathroom with walk-in shower. Apartments can come furnished or residents can furnish themselves. All apartments have an emergency call system in the apartment and the bathroom.
Before cutting the ribbon on the new wing, Amy Remke, vice president of marketing for Greencroft, which provides administration for the retirement village, said, “We’re excited to open up this next level of service that continues the vision Wilb and Peg Hamstra started so many years ago. It was just three years ago almost to the day, that we were opening up the memory care, so it’s exciting that we’re all able to stand here again and open up this independent living area for the residents and community of DeMotte.”
Residents have an option for “catered living” in the apartments, which comes with weekly services for linens and housekeeping. According to a brochure for the new facilities, “Catered Living helps individuals fill the gap between living independently and needing services like meals, laundry and housekeeping.”
Daily mail is delivered to locked mailboxes in the building. Residents will have access to activities, social and religious programs plus exercise programs and equipment.
The apartments are on the second floor with elevator accessibility. A plan for the future includes adding an additional elevator that will bring residents directly to their wing. Each apartment has a large window for natural lighting.
For those who opt for their "life lease" program, a noon meal is included Monday through Friday with other meals optional.
To learn more about the new independent living apartments, contact Oak Grove Christian Retirement Village at 219-987-7005. Oak Grove is a 501c(3) non-profit organization governed by a board of directors.