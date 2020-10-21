Indiana State Trooper Aaron McCormick investigated a crash that occurred at about 7:15 a.m. Wednesday on the northbound exit ramp of Interstate 65 at Indiana 18 in White County. While details are sparse, it appears from other photographs provided by ISP that the vehicle shown rear-ended another larger vehicle, possibly a truck, on the ramp, which was shut down for a short time for investigation and clean-up. Police said no one involved in the crash was injured. Assisting on scene was Farney’s Towing, Monticello EMS and the Brookston Fire Department.
I-65 ramp crash at Indiana 18
- Indiana State Police photo
