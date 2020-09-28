WHITE COUNTY — A long-running program that helps feed less fortunate citizens in White County is looking for people to help by donating a check or their venison harvest to help the White County Food Pantry.
As the “Hunt a Little Feed a Lot Program” gears up for its 12th season this fall, deer hunters and community members are reminded there are a number of ways to contribute to the program.
Hunters may contribute their time or make monetary donations, as well as giving of their deer harvest to this cause. Community members may donate funds to help with processing.
This promotion runs for firearm season only until funds are exhausted. Last season, with more than $8,370 raised, the program donated nearly 5,000 pounds of venison to the White County Food Pantry. Since 2009, total funds raised for the program stands at $65,732.
Hunters may drop off their entire deer harvest at Rance’s Deer Processing, 6732 W. County Road 50 North, Logansport, near Lake Cicott. WCFP will pay the processor rate of $85 per deer that makes its way to the White County Food Pantry.
People can sponsor a deer by donating a tax-deductible $85, or more, that will help WCFP cover the processing fee. Checks should be mailed to: Shannon Mattix, in care of White County Food Pantry, 128 S. Illinois St., Suite A, Monticello, IN 47960.
For more information call 219-863-2078.