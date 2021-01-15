INDIANAPOLIS – Indiana residents age 70 and older are now eligible to register for a free COVID-19 vaccine.
That's according to state Reps. Sharon Negele (R-Attica) and Don Lehe (R-Brookston).
Negele said older Hoosiers can register for the vaccine by visiting ourshot.in.gov and finding a nearby vaccine clinic and selecting an appointment time. Those who do not have access to a computer can call 211 to register from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. daily, including weekends. Caregivers or loved ones may make an appointment for an eligible senior.
"Older Hoosiers are the most vulnerable when it comes to COVID-19, and it is so important they are at the front of the line to get this vaccine," Negele said. "As we continue to fight together to end this pandemic and return to normalcy, having more and more people protected is a huge step in the right direction."
The vaccine is administered in two doses, 21-28 days apart, and is available at no cost. At the first appointment, Hoosiers will be required to schedule a time for their second dose. Individuals must bring their photo ID to the appointment.
Individuals may encounter wait times when registering due to a high volume of interest. The Indiana Department of Health encourages those eligible to be patient or to check back later in the day.
"It's amazing how quickly the vaccine has been made available to our state's most vulnerable, and it's great to see how many Hoosiers have already registered to get their vaccine," Lehe said. "As thousands are continuing to schedule their free vaccine shot, it is important that if you encounter wait times while registering, to keep trying so you can get the protection needed to fight against this virus."
Lehe said there will be a minimum of one vaccine clinic located in each county. Hoosier first responders and health care workers are also now eligible to register for a COVID-19 vaccine at no cost. Eligible professionals should receive an invitation and registration link from their employer, professional association or the state.
Visit ourshot.in.gov for more information on eligibility requirements and registration.