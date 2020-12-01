INDIANAPOLIS — Gov. Eric Holcomb today announced several appointments to various state boards and commissions.
The governor made six reappointments to the Board of Firefighting Personnel Standards and Education, who will serve until Oct. 31, 2024:
- Eric Dreiman (Indianapolis), division chief with the Indianapolis Fire Department
- Eric Gentry (Wadesville), captain with the Evansville Fire Department
- Tom Hanify (Indianapolis), president of the Professional Firefighters Union of Indiana
- Burke Jones (Madison), firefighter with the Madison Fire Department
- Robert Lund (Clinton), deputy chief with the Riley Fire Department
- John Smith (Huntingburg), firefighter/instructor with the Huntingburg Volunteer Fire Department
Holcomb also made three new appointments to the board, who will serve until Oct. 31, 2024:
- Amy Biggs (Columbia City), Whitley County EMA director
- Pedro Caceres (Indianapolis), captain with the Wayne Township Fire Department
- Tim Smith (Vincennes), fire chief with the Vincennes Township Fire Department
The governor made seven reappointments to the Drug Utilization Review Board, who will serve until Aug. 31, 2023:
- Andrew Class, M.D. (Brownsburg), staff psychiatrist with St. Vincent Hospital
- Petra Fippen (Indianapolis), outpatient staff pharmacist with Eskenazi Health
- Rhea Ellen Miller-Boley (Nashville), pharmacist with CVS/Pharmacy
- Carol Ott, PharmD (Lafayette), clinical professor of Pharmacy Practice with Purdue University
- David Rau, M.D. (Columbus), physician with Rau Family Medicine
- Patricia Treadwell, M.D. (Indianapolis), special advisor to the Dean and Chief Diversity Officer with the IU School of Medicine
- Kelly Williams, PharmD (Indianapolis), pharmacy operations specialist with Eskenazi Health
Holcomb made one new appointment to the Indiana Civil Rights Commission, who will serve until Oct. 31, 2024:
- Terry Tolliver (Greenwood), of counsel with Brattain Minnix Garcia
The governor made four reappointments to the Indiana Stadium & Convention Building Authority Board of Directors, who will serve until Aug. 31, 2023:
- David Frick (Indianapolis), retired of counsel with Faegre Drinker
- Charles Golden (Indianapolis), former executive vice president and CFO with Eli Lilly & Company
- John Mutz (Carmel), former Lieutenant Governor of Indiana
- Joseph Perkins (Carmel), corporate counsel for regulatory and global business operations with Allison Transmission
Holcomb made one new appointment to the Indiana State Police Board, who will serve until Oct. 31, 2024:
- Emmitt Carney (Indianapolis), retired ATF agent
The governor made one new appointment to the Indiana Veterans’ Affairs Commission, who will serve at the pleasure of the governor:
- Mark Gullion (Indianapolis), retired detective sergeant/field training sergeant with the Marion County Sheriff’s Department/IMPD
Holcomb made one reappointment to the Indiana War Memorials Affairs Commission, who will serve until Dec. 31, 2023:
- Bruno Riboni (Granger), vice president with Indiana Trust Wealth Management
The governor also made one new appointment to the commission, who will serve until Dec. 31, 2023:
- Al Pulido (Griffith), retired from Inland Steel
Holcomb made one new appointment to the Judicial Nominating Commission, who will serve until Dec. 31, 2023:
- Rudy Yakym III (South Bend), director of growth initiatives at Kem Krest
The governor made five reappointments to the Pesticide Review Board, who will serve until Oct. 31, 2024:
- Robert Andrews (Carmel), owner of The Greenskeeper, Inc.
- John Bacone (Indianapolis), retired former director of the Division of Nature Preserves with the Indiana Department of Natural Resources
- Julia Hogan (Indianapolis), former executive director with the Indiana Perinatal Network
- Michael Titus (Flora), safety and risk coordinator with Co-Alliance
- Kevin Underwood (West Lafayette), owner of Underwood Farms, Inc.
Holcomb also made two new appointments to the board, who will serve until March 31, 2025:
- Dr. Bill Johnson (West Lafayette), professor of botany and plant pathology at Purdue University
- Dr. Christian Krupke (West Lafayette), professor of Entomology at Purdue University
The governor made one new appointment to the Private Investigator and Security Guard Licensing Board, who will serve until Oct. 31, 2024:
- Deputy Cole Smith (Clayton), deputy sheriff with the Hendricks County Sheriff’s Department
Holcomb made three appointments to the new Technical Review Panel, who will serve at the pleasure of the governor:
- John Hack (Lafayette), president of Hack Excavating
- Amanda Lahners (LaPorte), environmental health specialist with the LaPorte County Health Department
- Jason Ravenscroft (Indianapolis), supervisor of the pools, septics, and wells program at the Marion County Public Health Department