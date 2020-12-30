MONTICELLO — Not too many people get to retire twice from the same job – in the same calendar year.
But that’s exactly what the Monticello Fire Department’s Capt. Robert Hickman did.
Hickman officially calls it a career on Dec. 31 after more than 41 years sprinting to the aid of White County residents in distress.
“I have been very blessed to have had a job that I love as much on the last day as I did on the first,” he said.
Hickman originally retired in March, submitting his letter of retirement to the city’s Board of Works and Public Safety. It was accepted, but he was then rehired to help fill a void in leadership created by some health issues on one of the shifts. He was hired for a six-month stint, then had his service extended from August to the end of the year.
“Bittersweet,” Hickman said when asked how it felt to retire for a second time in the same year. “The mind is willing (to continue), but at 62, the body is no longer willing.”
Hickman became a volunteer firefighter in November 1979 and was hired full time in June 1981. He graduated from the Home Hospital School of Paramedicine in November 1982. He possesses every Master Firefighter Certification category that the state offers.
Hickman was promoted to captain of B shift in August 1986 and has served in that role ever since.
“Bob and I have been through a lot of great and some trying times together,” Monticello Fire Chief Galen Logan said. “I have appreciated his guidance and instruction/training that he provided to me over the years, not only as a green firefighter/paramedic but also as a green captain when I was promoted about 10 years later. I have trusted Bob’s leadership skills and experience and have asked for his advice in many different situations.”
Hickman received more than 100 technical certificates in various forms of firefighting and rescue operations. He credits retired Fire Chief Mike Keever as being a role model and mentor.
“Mike Keever allowed me to become what I am today,” he said.
Hickman’s career in public service began before he joined the Monticello Fire Department. He became a certified SCUBA diver in 1974 and an emergency medical technician in 1977. He was hired by the City of Monticello in 1978 as a dispatcher for the city’s police and fire department. During that time, he was also a member of the Civil Defense, a forerunner to today’s Emergency Management Agency.
During his career, Hickman said he has responded to nearly every structure fire in the community in the last four decades. Some of the notable fires he fought include the Yeoman elevator, Presbyterian Church, Harrison House, Cole Hardwood, Jordan Manufacturing, Halls Mall and Anchor Court Apartments.
But he said even the “minor” fires can have a huge impact on people’s lives.
“Firefighters are there to help people on their worst day,” Hickman said.
While reviewing scrapbooks to jog his memory, Hickman said he was struck by one thing — the large number of fatal car crashes and drownings to which he has responded.
“The start of my career predates the existence of automobile air bags and the routine use of seat belts. There used to be very little in the way of DUI enforcement and it was not unusual to have double-digit traffic fatalities year after year,” he said. “The same goes for the lakes. Before the heavy presence of DNR officers and sheriff’s deputies on the lakes during the summer, drownings were much more frequent than they are now.”
Hickman credits local law enforcement for their efforts to reduce deaths caused by the use of intoxicants.
“People often refer to substance abuse as a victimless crime,” he said. “Respond to a few crashes, drownings and overdoses, and then deal with the families left behind. Tell me there are no victims.”
With his SCUBA experience, Hickman led the department’s creation of the Water Rescue Team, serving during floods and drownings. He established a relationship with the Lake Shafer Association, starting with its former president, the late Ruth Bortscheller — simply known around the fire station as Mrs. B — when she realized that Hickman was part of the team that recovered her father’s body after he drowned in Lake Shafer.
The Lake Shafer Association donates thousands of dollars annually to help support MFD’s water rescue operations.
Hickman said there will be many things he will miss — the challenge of bringing order to chaos when firefighters first arrive on the scene of an uncontrolled emergency; being able to focus on details during times of maximum distraction; coordinating multiple crews and pieces of apparatus at major incidents; and working with “a group of true professionals who are at the top of their game.”
Most of all, Hickman said he will miss the camaraderie of the kitchen table at the firehouse.
“I have made some lifelong friends in the fire service and I will really miss being part of a shift of firefighters,” he said.
Hickman’s service to the community won’t end with his retirement. On Jan. 1, he will begin a new career as the City of Monticello’s compliance officer for OSHA and as division chief for safety and training at the fire department.
“I am looking forward to the challenges of a new position and the opportunity to continue serving the fire department as the safety and training chief,” he said. “I am grateful for the opportunity to continue to serve, even if it is more on the administrative side rather than operations.”