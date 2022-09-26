INDIANAPOLIS — The Hoosier State Press Association held its awards event in person after a two-year hiatus on Friday in Indianapolis. The winners are chosen by peers in other states and presented once a year.
In 2022, the Herald Journal received nine awards for news stories, photos and website.
Former editor Michael Johnson garnered seven of the Division 1 awards. The awards are:
• Second place in the category Best News Coverage With No Deadline Pressure for “Teacher charged with soliciting minor, which appeared in the Jan. 21, 2021 edition”
• First place in Best General News Photo for “Ski show returns to the beach”
• First and third place in Best Sports Feature Photo for “Sectional Champs” (third) and “Sectional Satisfaction” (first)
• Third place in Best Feature Photo for “Pomp and circumstance”
• Second place in Best Multiple Picture Group for “Scenes from 2021 Miss White County Queen Pageant” and
• First place in Best Multimedia Story for “New winners emerge in Christmas Light contest.
Tammy Jones, a correspondent for the Herald Journal, won a second place award in the Best Profile Feature category for her story, “Rock bottom to recovery: Monticello couple bounces back from drug abuse issues,” which appeared in the Oct. 21, 2021 edition.
Herald Journal staff received second place in the Best Website category.
The Rensselaer Republican, a sister paper, received first and second place in Best Special Section category for the Progress 2021: Recovery special section (second place) and Jasper County Courthouse 125th anniversary special section (first place).
The entries had to be published between Jan. 1, 2021 and March 31, 2022 to qualify for the contest. Writing awards were judged based on clarity, thoroughness and enterprise. Photos were judged based on content, visual narrative and originality. For Best Website, judges evaluated news content, design and presentation, navigation, interactivity and connectivity to other sites.
In 2021, the Monticello Herald Journal won the prestigious Blue Ribbon Award, the highest accolade in the contest.