MONTICELLO — John Heimlich was presented with the Sagamore of the Wabash Award by representatives of Gov. Eric Holcomb on Feb. 25 during White County Economic Development's annual business meeting.
The event was held at the Best Western Brandywine Conference Center.
According to the official history of the Sagamore of the Wabash, it was created during the term of Gov. Ralph Gates to present to representatives of Ohio and Kentucky. In the nearly 80 years since its creation, the award has been presented in a variety of unique ways, according to the preference of the governor at the time.
Each governor has held the right to personally select the recipients of this most prestigious award, and there is no official record of past recipients; however, the award is presented to those who have rendered a distinguished service to the state or to the governor. Past recipients include astronauts, artists, teachers and community leaders who have contributed to Hoosier heritage.
“For over 45 years, I’ve had the opportunity to serve on both elected and appointed boards,” said Randy Mitchell, president of the White County Economic Development Board. “I’ve served with some excellent people, some who were average, and some who were nothing but trouble. John is one who has the most integrity and honesty than anyone I’ve ever served with.
"John is an example of a consummate public servant. He has worked hard to represent the county professionally and respectfully. Whether it was in a school cafeteria with hundreds of citizens or the Supreme Court chamber, John has always made White County proud. So today, it is my honor to represent Governor Holcomb and present John a Sagamore of the Wabash award.”
Heimlich grew up in Reynolds, where he and his wife, Barb, still reside. He is a 1968 graduate of what is now North White High School. In 1972, Heimlich graduated from Purdue University with a Bachelor’s of Arts in Political Science.
Following his graduation, Heimlich became a teacher at his alma mater, North White High School, where he taught history and government. He also coached football, basketball and baseball.
Heimlich was an educator until 1976, before he left teaching to farm full-time, raising hogs and growing corn and soybeans.
In 1996, Heimlich was ask to sit in as interim commissioner for former White County commissioner Dean Fleck. He was sworn into office on Jan. 1, 1997. He served in this capacity until his retirement on Jan. 31, 2021.
The Commissioner's Room on the second floor of the White County Courthouse bears his name, the John C. Heimlich Conference Room.
Under Heimlich’s leadership, White County prospered and grew to be recognized in Indiana for renewable energy, tourism, manufacturing, agriculture and innovation. At the end of his tenure, he was recognized by his statewide colleagues as the Indiana Association of County Commissioners’ North District 2020 Distinguished County Commissioner of the Year.
Within White County, there are currently 550 wind turbines. A partnership with Indianapolis-based Wabash Valley Power Alliance and Waste Management’s Liberty Landfill have created a landfill gas-to-energy generating plant to add to White County’s green energy portfolio. In a more recent move, White County established agreements for solar energy projects.
White County Commissioners, under Heimlich’s leadership, worked with Jasper County to secure construction of the proper infrastructure for drainage and acquired needed water for the development of Mid-America Commerce Park.
“I know a few of the people that received this award, and believe me, I am honored to be in their company,” Heimlich said.