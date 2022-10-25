HEBRON — Students in Hebron schools prepared to scare any who dared enter their annual haunted house Friday and Saturday. This year’s theme was a first for the schools with Stephen King stories including “Carrie,” “It,” “The Shining” and more. Olivia Pastrick, who graduated in the spring, said she has been a part of the yearly scare event since she was old enough to understand the concept. Her father, Dan Pastrick, is a teacher at the high school and spearheads the organization of the horror themed fundraiser.

The funds raised will go to the Hebron Lions Club Angel Tree, for gifts for children in need.

