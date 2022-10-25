HEBRON — Students in Hebron schools prepared to scare any who dared enter their annual haunted house Friday and Saturday. This year’s theme was a first for the schools with Stephen King stories including “Carrie,” “It,” “The Shining” and more. Olivia Pastrick, who graduated in the spring, said she has been a part of the yearly scare event since she was old enough to understand the concept. Her father, Dan Pastrick, is a teacher at the high school and spearheads the organization of the horror themed fundraiser.
The funds raised will go to the Hebron Lions Club Angel Tree, for gifts for children in need.
This year, besides the scary Stephen King theme, they added a bonus “Zombieland” using some areas of the elementary school. Zombieland was optional and separate from the regular scary tour. Most of the blacked out hallways are in the middle school. The tour took guests through the schools hallways into the gymnasium, the cafeteria, an outdoor courtyard and into the Zombieland if a person hadn’t had enough fright for one night.
Outside, some of the characters from King’s books came to life offering hay rides, which could be taken with or without going through the school.
A kids time was set up to be less scary on Saturday afternoon, with lights on and no scary makeup or masks while the actors passed out candy to the children, many in costumes of their own.
The fright factor was dialed up for the evening hours as brave guests walked through scenes from “The Shining,” including the ghost twins. Nicholas Scheeringa rode a tricycle up and down the hallways saying, “Redrum,” which is murder spelled backwards.
Another King story, “The Mist” was represented with body parts and fake blood as well as scary characters ready to jump out at unsuspecting guests. Next was the graphic novel, “Creep Show” and then “It” with the scariest clown, Pennywise.
Then the hallways took on the eerie look of a bloody prom from the book, “Carrie.”
Olivia Pastrick said there are a lot of alumni who return each year to lend a hand with this project and parents also volunteer to prepare the props, make costumes and prepare the makeup for the actors who ranged in age from elementary school through high school.
Sidney Elijah, who was dressed as the character of Carrie, in bloody prom gown and crown, said she has been involved in the haunted house for nine years, and is a senior this year. Carrie isn’t her favorite Stephen King character though, but there wasn’t an opening for “Cujo.” After graduation, she plans to return to continue to be a part of this Hebron tradition.