MONTICELLO — Some species of mosquitoes in White County have tested positive for West Nile Virus, according to the White County Health Department.
Jim Reynolds, environmental officer with the White County Environmental Department, said people should use caution when outdoors in early morning and late afternoon, when mosquitoes are most active.
“With our health care systems under tremendous stress due to COVID-19, please continue to prevent bites to keep you and your families healthy,” Reynolds stated in a press release.
It is the first known reported case of West Nile Virus this year in White County.
Officials with the Tippecanoe County Health Department, on Sept. 16, said they received a phone call from the Indiana State Department of Health notifying them that the virus had been detected in three mosquito groups found last month in Tippecanoe County. They added that it was also that county’s first reported positive test for West Nile Virus in 2021.
West Nile Virus is transmitted to a human by a mosquito that has first bitten an infected bird. A person who is bitten by an infected mosquito may show symptoms from three to 15 days after the bite. Most people who get infected with West Nile Virus will have either no symptoms or mild symptoms. A few individuals will have a more severe form of the disease.
West Nile Virus can have these symptoms: High fever, headache, stiff neck, muscle weakness or paralysis, and confusion. Although the virus has been reported in people ranging in age from nine months to 94 years old, severe disease has been most often present in individuals over 50 years old or those with weakened immune systems.
Along with avoiding early mornings and late evenings outdoors, tips Reynolds said people should heed to avoid mosquito-borne diseases and reduce mosquito populations include:
• Apply an EPA-registered repellant containing Deet
• Cover exposed skin with hats, long sleeves and long pants
• Install or repair screens on windows and doors
• Discard old tires, tin cans and other containers that hold water
• Repair failed septic systems
• Keep grass cut short and shrubbery trimmed
• Keep cutters cleaned
• Frequently replace the water in pet bowls
• Flush ornamental fountains and birdbaths periodically.
Daily updates on positive results for West Nile Virus and a virus surveillance map are available on the Indiana State Department of Health website at www.in.gov/health/erc.