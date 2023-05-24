The Happy Tails Pet of the Week is Roman. He is current on vaccinations, and is neutered. His birthdate is May 11, 2022. Roman likes being his own person. He enjoys being in the cat playroom to search every nook and cranny. If you would like to meet Roman or any of our other shelter fur kids, email us at happytails@urhere.net or leave a message on the Happy Tails FB page.
Our everyday needs at this time are bleach, Fabuloso, Dawn and liquid laundry detergent. Also, dog and cat treats are always appreciated.
Happy Tails is still in need of evening volunteers to help clean and feed. Even if it is only one day a week, it will really help. Seniors, have you retired and enjoy animals, we have the answer! Come volunteer with us! We have several seniors that volunteer, helping with the feeding and cleaning of cats and dogs. It gives them a reason to get out, and lend a helping hand. The animals love attention! Please, give it some thought. Stop in the shelter on Monday or Thursday mornings. Meet the staff and the fur kids, and if you have questions about volunteering, they can answer them for you. Leave a message on the FB page, or email.
We are so grateful to the community, out of town visitors, the Herald Journal for donating a space for Pet of the Week in their newspaper. We appreciate each and every one. All of you, are the ones who keep the animals fed, and keep the shelter up and running.