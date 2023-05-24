Roman the Cat

The Happy Tails Pet of the Week is Roman. He is current on vaccinations, and is neutered. His birthdate is May 11, 2022. Roman likes being his own person. He enjoys being in the cat playroom to search every nook and cranny. If you would like to meet Roman or any of our other shelter fur kids, email us at happytails@urhere.net or leave a message on the Happy Tails FB page.

Our everyday needs at this time are bleach, Fabuloso, Dawn and liquid laundry detergent. Also, dog and cat treats are always appreciated.

